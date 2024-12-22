North Minneapolis community comes together to remember the lives of 2 women killed in crash

Minneapolis crash balloon release

The north Minneapolis community is remembering the lives of two beloved women after they were killed in a crash on Monday.

The community is standing together as they mourn the loss of two bright spots in their neighborhood: Esther Fulks, 53, and Rose Reece, 57.

Court records show Teniki Latrice Steward, 38, is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash on Monday.

“Right now, we have a message of hope and healing and support for each other,” said Minneapolis resident Sam Morningstar.



“I’m angry a little bit not it’s not hatred, it’s just angry. I wanted my first child to meet my mother,” Drakarr Lobley, Rose Reece’s son, said. “She was a loving, caring lady. She made sure everybody in the community had what they needed.”

“Mrs. Rose, we’ve been knowing her for a while. She’s kind and she helps a lot of people in the community,” Letron Clark, an attendee, said.



On Saturday, friends and family gathered near the intersection of Emerson Avenue and 26th Avenue North, where the crash happened, for a balloon release to honor the victims.

Fulks’ son, Sironta Solmon, said his mom touched every life in her path. “She was a heartfelt, soft-spoken, loving, warming, encouraging, motivating person. She loved the community.”



Solmon said the large turnout to support their loved ones gives him hope and optimism for the future.

“It just shows you the love they put in the community and the love they put into others. This really warms my heart to see this,” Solmon said.

Family members of the victims are urging drivers to use caution when driving in north Minneapolis to prevent another tragedy.

“Slow down on these streets and stop doing 80 and 90 on these streets. You could crash into somebody that somebody loves,” said Reece’s husband, Keith.

The group is having a candlelight vigil at the site of the crash for the victims on Sunday at 1 p.m.