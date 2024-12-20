Charges filed against driver in crash that killed 2 women in north Minneapolis

A woman accused of crashing into another vehicle and killing two people in Minneapolis earlier this week is now facing criminal charges.

Court records show Teniki Latrice Steward, 38, is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a crash on Monday that killed Esther Fulks, 53, and Rose Reece, 57.

Police say Steward was speeding in a Buick Enclave while driving north on Emerson Avenue and ran through a red light at 26th Avenue and hit a Ford Explorer that had entered the intersection.

Fulks and Reece were inside the Explorer and died as a result of the crash. After the initial impact, the Explorer veered into a bus shelter, hitting and injuring a 17-year-old boy on the sidewalk. A passenger inside the Enclave was also injured, police said.

Steward remains in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.