Nonprofit starts fundraising effort to support White Bear Lake officer shot on duty

White Bear Lake Police Officer Ryan Sheak was shot several times last week while on a call at an apartment complex.

Sheak has helped other officers’ families in their time of need as a board member for the Front Line Foundation in St. Louis Park.

“He goes above and beyond, wants to be helpful, loving, kind to everybody. I know people in this community love him,” said Brent Rohlik, Front Line Foundation co-chair and founder.

Now, the Front Line Foundation is working to raise money to help Sheak’s family.

Rohlik has been friends with Sheak for more than a decade.

White Bear Lake police officer Ryan Sheak. (White Bear Lake Police Department)

He got a text last week that Sheak had been shot.

“It’s been rough,” Rohlik said. “Every time they go out there, especially nowadays, something can happen.”

The veteran officer remains hospitalized in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

The police department said that Sheak has been a patrol officer, DARE officer and crisis negotiator on the Ramsey County SWAT team during the last six years.

According to police, officers were at an apartment complex near Interstate 694 back on Tuesday night, trying to arrest a man on a Ramsey County warrant for felony domestic assault.

That’s when according to court records, a 33-year-old man who was in a bedroom started shooting.

The veteran officer was hit three times in the midsection, according to the department.

“Praying for his kids, and him and his family, it’s a tough situation,” Rohlik said. “We thank god he’s still alive today, but it’s a very painful long road.”

Daniel Holmgren Jr. is charged with attempted first-degree murder and four counts of first-degree assault in connection with the incident. His next court appearance is set for March 15.