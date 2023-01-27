White Bear Lake officer shot while serving warrant identified

The White Bear Lake police officer who was shot multiple times this week while trying to serve an arrest warrant has been identified.

Police say multiple officers went to an apartment in the 3100 block of Karth Road just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for an outstanding domestic assault warrant. However, as officers talked to the suspect, the man allegedly fired a gun, hitting one of the officers multiple times.

Friday, the department identified that officer as Ryan Sheak, a six-year veteran of the police department.

“Due to the quick and heroic actions of Officer Sheak and his partners, he was quickly extracted from the scene and transported to the hospital, where he remains today in stable condition,” White Bear Lake Police Chief Julie Swanson said in a statement Friday.

The suspect, 33-year-old Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., is charged with attempted first-degree murder and four counts of first-degree assault. He was arrested at around 2 a.m. Wednesday after an hourslong standoff. He made his first court appearance Friday morning and has his next hearing scheduled for March 15.

“We would like to thank the White Bear Lake community and our citizens for the outpouring of support they have shown our department over the course of this past week,” Swanson’s statement added.