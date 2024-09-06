New U of M safety center opening Friday in Dinkytown

The University of Minnesota's new public safety center is opening Friday in Dinkytown, a neighborhood where crime has become a major concern over the past few years.

The University of Minnesota’s new public safety center is opening Friday in Dinkytown, a neighborhood where crime has become a major concern over the past few years.

School and law enforcement officials are hoping the new center, which has a grand opening at 2 p.m., will help address the issue.

The university says it’s investing more in public safety than it ever has.

A lot of construction has been happening in recent weeks to get the center – located on 14th and University Avenue where the former Kitty Cat Klub was located – ready to open.

The center is opening as crime has increased in the neighborhood.

Back in April, there were three robberies reported in 25 hours.

The school says the building will be a central space for university officers who have stepped up patrols alongside the Minneapolis Police Department and will also serve as a community space for things like safe studying, self-defense courses and Somali youth Link Ambassadors.

Dr. Rebecca Cunningham, President of the University of Minnesota, says the safety center is a step in the right direction, but there’s more work to be done.

“My story and background is working with communities to be safer. I think we need to work with the local community and work on prevention tactics,” said Cunningham.

There will also be space for student legal services at the building.