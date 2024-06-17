Rowdy crowds, fireworks return to Dinkytown

An unwelcome summer trend returned this weekend in the Minneapolis’s Dinkytown neighborhood near the University of Minnesota campus.

A few students shared videos of rowdy crowds setting off fireworks into the wee hours of Monday morning. Similar reports also came in Saturday morning, and if it’s anything like the past couple of summers, students worried this weekend was just the beginning.

“To hear that’s back again, that’s happening again, is definitely nerve-wracking, considering I live so close,” shared recent U of M graduate George Tepfer on Monday afternoon.

“Especially yesterday was like a really huge mass,” remarked masters student Frank Ygnacio.

Ygnacio shared video he shot from his fifth story apartment window as a police presence grew late Sunday night in response to the rowdy crowd.

“So they started playing with fireworks right below my window in the main entry, and it was a huge mass — because I was talking with my parents, because I’m an international student — And it was awful.”

“It was, you know, those ones that go up in the air on the Fourth of July and kind of explode — like those ones are going off,” said Lance Kociemda, recalling what he witnessed early Monday morning from a nearby restaurant he works at.

“And then all of the sudden, they would explode, and the cops are flying down the street and like, there’s too many cars to move so the cop cars were all stuck.”

Minneapolis Police said reports of a “crowd of people in the street setting off fireworks” started coming in just after midnight on Monday morning. No arrests were made, according to a spokesperson who added, officers issued multiple citations to clear illegally parked cars.

At least one caller in the same area reported fireworks being thrown at pedestrians around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday.

With the assistance of University of Minnesota Police, crowds were dispersed both days without incident, according to a Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson.

University Police started helping a severely understaffed Minneapolis Police Department respond to calls in Dinkytown in the spring.

“So far, since March 28, UMPD has responded to 172 911 calls and provided service in that area,” said UMPD Police Chief Matt Clark in an update before the University Board of Regents ahead of the weekend.

“UMPD will continue to work overtime shifts in Dinkytown through the summer.”

Chief Clark also noted that an off-campus safety center 5 EYEWTINESS NEWS first reported on in March is expected to open in the area in September.

“I kind of hate to say it, but I’m getting used to it, almost like it’s just something that happens,” said Tepfer. “I would love for it to stop happening though.”