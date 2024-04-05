New MPD discipline files reveal punishment for misconduct during civil unrest

The Minneapolis Police Department ultimately fired the now-former officer who repeatedly punched and kicked Jaleel Stallings in the days after the murder of George Floyd, according to newly released records.

Until now, the city did not characterize the end of employment for Justin Stetson, who was sentenced to two years of probation last year for the assault on Stallings.

Stetson is seen on surveillance and body camera video punching and kicking Stallings on the ground during an encounter in the days after the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

The officers were patrolling the area in an unmarked police van and shot a less lethal round at Stallings, who later testified that he returned fire because he didn’t know they were police.

The discipline file released this week says that Stetson kept punching Stallings until his sergeant grabbed his hand to stop him. Stetson issued an apology last year during his sentencing and said he took full responsibility for the conduct.

Eric Rice, the attorney who represented Jaleel Stallings, said the nearly four-year delay exposes the lack of transparency in MPD’s disciplinary process.

“What appears to have happened here is that this investigation wasn’t even opened until more than a year after it occurred, and once it was opened, it took apparently almost a year until a decision was made by the chief,” Rice said. “But even then, the officers have the opportunity to appeal, and it’s not fully done.”

Stetson’s disciplinary file is one of several files released this week that pertain to officer misconduct dating back years.

The new data also shows that a supervisor in the Stetson case was suspended for 60 hours for failing to do a thorough review of his officers’ use of force.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to MPD for comment but has not yet heard back.