Ex-MPD officer to be sentenced Monday for beating of Jaleel Stallings

The beating happened during the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd.

Former Minneapolis police officer Justin Stetson will be sentenced Monday for beating a man during the unrest after the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Justin Stetson pleaded guilty to an assault charge after repeatedly kicking and punching Jaleel Stallings as part of a plea deal he took in May. Stetson also pleaded guilty to misconduct of a public officer, admitting that he “crossed a line.”

Court records and video show Stetson beat Stallings not only by kicking and punching him in the head, but also slamming his head into the pavement.

The beating came after Stallings fired back at their unmarked van because he was hit in the chest with a rubber bullet that was fired by officers.

Stallings was first accused of trying to kill the officers but was acquitted of all charges at trial. He claimed self-defense and didn’t know police were in the unmarked van.

He later won a $1.5 million settlement from the City of Minneapolis for dropping an excessive force lawsuit. However, the city still denies liability.

Stalling spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS back in May, saying “I as the innocent party have spent more days in jail as a direct result of this than anyone else that was involved.”

Under the plea deal, Stetson won’t have to serve time in prison as long as he follows probation terms and can no longer serve as a police officer in the state of Minnesota.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

