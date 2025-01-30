New data supports impact of sheriff’s office’s ‘Auto Theft Unit’

Cracking down on auto theft

A dedicated unit with a mission to stop car thefts and return stolen cars is making an impact in its first year on the street.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office “Auto Theft Unit” rolled out in early 2024, we checked in with them in June as it started to see progress, and now it says it has data to back up the work.

According to the sheriff’s office, there were 15% fewer motor vehicle thefts in the county last year compared to 2023. Also, the unit helped recover well over double the number of stolen vehicles.

Hennepin County Motor Vehicle Thefts

2024: 8,203

2023: 9,607

Hennepin County Stolen Vehicles Recovered

2024: 307

2023: 122

“It’s a tragic event. You know, having your car stolen, [that’s a] such a personal piece of property,” Sgt. Mike Vai, who’s in the Auto Theft Unit, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

On top of being able to provide that sense of ease when returning a stolen vehicle to its rightful owner, Sgt. Vai also said it’s beneficial to get that stolen car off the street.

“Once a vehicle is stolen, that vehicle is used to, you know, maybe transport narcotics, transport weapons used in robberies and burglaries. So, if we can slow down those crimes, [that’s] a win for us,” he said.

For at least one auto theft victim, she’s very fortunate for the work of the unit.

“It was unbelievable. There were at least 20 different law enforcement vehicles and people,” Karen Earl, whose car was stolen over the summer, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

“All of a sudden I turn around and my car is going 70 miles an hour down Lake of the Isles Parkway,” Earl added about when she realized her car was stolen.

Within minutes of called 911, Earl said law enforcement had her vehicle and the thieves who stole it pulled over — a big reason was aftermarket hardware that tracks her car, Earl said she shared the information with police.

“I was just so thankful I sent them cookies. Actually, the whole Sheriff’s Department because they risked their lives,” Earl said with a smile.