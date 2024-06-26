HCSO 'Auto Theft Unit' seeing improvement, MPLS data backs it up

In an effort to stop a steady growing problem of vehicles stolen in Hennepin County, the sheriff’s office rolled out a dedicated unit.

It’s name is simple and clear: Auto Theft Unit

And its goal is also strait to the point: prevent thefts and recover as many stolen vehicles as possible.

“Something has to be done,” Captain Matt Steffans, with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Capt. Steffans oversees the work done by dedicated patrols and investigators. Those on patrol say they receive intel in the morning, spend time in ‘hot spots’ known for car theft, check license plates and cars that seem suspicious.

“With our new unit, we’re starting to see a difference in the auto theft problem countywide,” Steffans said.

The sheriff’s office does not have updated statistics available for this year but does for the last few years – highlighting thousands of motor vehicle thefts and a steady increase.

Hennepin County Motor Vehicle Thefts (Statistics per Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)

2021: 6,033

2022: 8,225

2023: 9,607

Steffans says that their main focus is on Minneapolis, where data from the police department backs up the improvement he says they’re seeing, with nearly 30% fewer stolen vehicles from last year.

Minneapolis Motor Vehicle Thefts (year to date, as of 6/25/2024) (Statistics per Minneapolis Police Department)

2023: 4,320

2024: 3,097

“We’re all probably seeing and working with each other on a daily basis because it’s all intertwined,” Steffans said about the partnership with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

According to MPD, also year to date, there have been around 8% fewer carjackings too – which happens when someone is in their vehicle and it’s stolen with force.

Wednesday, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS expects to learn more from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office as it plans to share about “promising new data on youth auto theft.”