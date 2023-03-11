Man shot and killed in Fridley Cub Foods parking lot identified

Authorities have identified the man shot and killed at a Cub Foods parking lot in Fridley on Thursday morning.

Devon Michael Adams, 27, of Hugo, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

RELATED: Man fatally shot in Cub Foods parking lot in Fridley

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office reports that Adams was shot just after 11 a.m. at the grocery store parking lot off of Main Street Northeast just north of Interstate 694.

No arrests have been announced as of Saturday morning.