Man fatally shot in Cub Foods parking lot in Fridley

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the parking lot of Cub Foods in Fridley.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was reportedly shot just after 11 a.m. at the grocery store, located off Main Street Northeast, just north of Interstate 694.

Medics took the man to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead soon after arriving, the sheriff’s office said.

No arrests had been announced as of Thursday afternoon.

The victim’s name will be released pending an autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.