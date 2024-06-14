Multiple tornadoes confirmed Wednesday in northern Minnesota
The National Weather Service confirms multiple tornadoes touched down Wednesday night in north-central Minnesota.
Heavy tornado damage was reported in Aitkin County, on Cedar Lake and Hammal Lake. Photos and video submitted to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS show lake homes destroyed on Hammal Lake and another blown into the water.
Chopper 5 captured damage to homes, campers, cabins and boats along Rabbit Lake, north of Crosby in Crow Wing County. Several homes and resorts also suffered damage around Clamshell Lake, off of the Whitefish Chain to the west of Crosslake.
The Red Cross has teams in Crow Wing and Aitkin counties helping with storm recovery efforts.
The NWS says it hasn’t determined if the damage around Crow Wing and Aitkin counties was part of the same tornado or several small tornadoes. Survey crews have yet to assign an EF rating to the bursts.
A weak tornado with an EF-0 damage rating was also confirmed across a 5-mile path in Wright, Minnesota, in northwestern Carlton County.