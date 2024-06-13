GALLERY: Storms damage communities across Minnesota; NWS teams out surveying damage
Wednesday saw severe weather across the state of Minnesota, with several unconfirmed tornadoes reported, as well as high winds, hail and rain affecting multiple communities.
The National Weather Service in Duluth says teams have been sent out to survey damage stretching from Aitkin and Crow Wing Counties to northwest Carlton County, as well as the North Shore. Although the teams are expected to return to the office later int he afternoon, findings are expected to be available a short time later.
User-submitted photos and videos show the extent of the damage, such as Pequot Lakes, where an unconfirmed tornado uprooted trees.
The storms also contributed to a number of customers losing electricity due to falling trees on houses and powerlines. Patti Langerman submitted these photos of her daughter’s house in Cambridge, where multiple trees fell onto and damaged the structure.
Hail across the state came in all shapes and sizes, some as large as two inches, pelted communities across Minnesota.
With Wednesday’s storms now in the rearview mirror, Minnesotans will work towards repairing the damage caused and preparing for the next storm. To stay up to date on all things weather-related, be sure to check out the 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Weather Tab for all the latest weather information.