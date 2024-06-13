GALLERY: Storms damage communities across Minnesota; NWS teams out surveying damage

Wednesday saw severe weather across the state of Minnesota, with several unconfirmed tornadoes reported, as well as high winds, hail and rain affecting multiple communities.

The National Weather Service in Duluth says teams have been sent out to survey damage stretching from Aitkin and Crow Wing Counties to northwest Carlton County, as well as the North Shore. Although the teams are expected to return to the office later int he afternoon, findings are expected to be available a short time later.

800am Thursday Update: The storm damage survey team has left to survey damage from northwest Carlton county through Aitkin and Crow Wing counties. We expect a return to the office late this afternoon (1/2) #mnwx #wiwx — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) June 13, 2024 We expect the survey team findings to be available either late this afternoon or early this evening. Findings will be posted to our webpage (https://t.co/gNVyBDwhTX) and on social media. A second crew is heading up the North Shore to see if there is any damage. (2/2) — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) June 13, 2024

User-submitted photos and videos show the extent of the damage, such as Pequot Lakes, where an unconfirmed tornado uprooted trees.

Courtesy: Madi Shaffer Courtesy: Madi Shaffer Courtesy: Madi Shaffer

The storms also contributed to a number of customers losing electricity due to falling trees on houses and powerlines. Patti Langerman submitted these photos of her daughter’s house in Cambridge, where multiple trees fell onto and damaged the structure.

Courtesy: Patti Langerman Courtesy: Patti Langerman

Hail across the state came in all shapes and sizes, some as large as two inches, pelted communities across Minnesota.

Courtesy: Angie Stolz, Grand Rapids, MN

Courtesy: Nikki Jessop, Alexandria, MN Courtesy: Nikki Jessop, Alexandria, MN Courtesy: Diane Miller, Sandstone, MN Courtesy: Cori Boxrud, Backus, MN Courtesy: Natalie Runge, Alexandria, MN Courtesy: Stacy Foss, Osakis, MN Courtesy: Erin Holden Courtesy: Erin Holden

Courtesy: Nikki Jessop, Alexandria, MN Courtesy: Jason Kerfeld, Lions Fairy Lake Park

With Wednesday’s storms now in the rearview mirror, Minnesotans will work towards repairing the damage caused and preparing for the next storm. To stay up to date on all things weather-related, be sure to check out the 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Weather Tab for all the latest weather information.