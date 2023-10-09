Multiple Indigenous Peoples Day events to be held across metro area on Monday

Multiple events will be happening across the Twin Cities metro area Monday for Indigenous Peoples Day, which will be recognized in 2023 as an official state holiday for the first time in Minnesota.

A sunrise ceremony to honor Native Americans, their land and cultures will be held in Minneapolis at 7 a.m. at Thomas Beach on Bde Maka Ska. Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan will be attending the event.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, an event will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Harriet Island and will go on rain or shine. There, 11 tribes from across the state will be celebrated.

Minnesota U.S. Senator Tina Smith will be attending that event, which includes music, food trucks, educational stands, a fashion show and traditional games.

Smith is also scheduled to attend at speak at a ground blessing for the Indian Health Board’s new Menaandawiwe Wellness Campus at 2 p.m. That will be held on East Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis.

Flanagan, who is Native American, says celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day officially herein Minnesota has been years in the making.

Discussions began decades ago by the United Nations about replacing Columbus Day with a holiday honoring Native Americans.

Earlier this year, Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations were held at the Minnesota State Fair, where traditional food dishes were demonstrated, as well as panel discussions about environmental and food justice for natives, as well as native drumming.

In 2021, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation of the holiday, and now, Minnesota is celebrating the day as a state holiday for the first time. As previously reported, the holiday is observed along with Columbus Day, which was established by Congress.

Also in 2021, both the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Due to Monday being a federal holiday, that means there are some closures in effect. Most banks are closed, but the stock markets are open for trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. Postal Service is also closed Monday, but other delivery drivers will be out.

As far as closures at the state level, the Department of Motor Vehicles, in addition to city and county buildings, will be closed. However, the state courts are open, along with most businesses.

In Minneapolis, officials say garbage and recycling will still be picked up, but the customer service office for Solid Waste and Recycling will be closed. The city’s Early Vote Center will also be closed.

Although parking meters aren’t being enforced, other metered parking restrictions within the city may be in effect, including on the University of Minnesota, the Park Board and private organizations with their own meters.