Weekend Roundup: Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrations, Anoka Fall Festival and much more

Early Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrations, the final Open Streets event and a fall festival in Anoka allowed people around the metro to stay busy this weekend.

Across the Metro

This weekend saw celebrations of culture across the metro in preparation for Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday. At the Owamni Falling Water Festival in Minneapolis, vendors shared Indigenous methods of growing food.

Owamni Falling Water Festival

A new art installation is up next to Metro Transit’s I-35W and Lake Street station. It’s called “Strength in Unity” and features two sculptures of a horse and a tree that changes into a flock of birds as the viewer passes by. The art was developed by the city of Minneapolis’ “Art in Public Places” program.

New art installation at Metro Transit station

On Sunday, the final Open Streets event in Minneapolis took place, which closes off sections of Minneapolis to traffic to create car-free environments. The group that puts on the events hasn’t secured funding to continue but has submitted a budget proposal to fund events in the future.

Final Open Streets Minneapolis event

A walk held in support of those living with epilepsy happened at St. Paul’s Allianz Field on Sunday. Organizers say over 1,000 people – mainly dressed in purple – attended the event which is in its 20th year.

United in Epilepsy walk at Allianz Field

A fall festival returned to the Anoka County Fairgrounds this weekend. The three-day event gave families a chance to pick pumpkins, go on hayrides, play games, and experience exhibits at the county’s AG Education building.

Fall festival returns to Anoka County fairgrounds

In the Studio

The People of Color Career Fair is coming up in Minneapolis. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Sharon Smith-Akinsanya, Founder of the People of Color Career Fair, to discuss the event. The career fair is set to take place on Oct. 17 at the Minneapolis Convention Center with the event aiming to expand people’s networks and get them into careers they love.

Seven women-led organizations are getting together to support literacy and education in underserved parts of Minnesota and the world. Erin Bagniewski, a volunteer at the Executive Director of Africa Strong, joined the studio to discuss the event. The Her Arts in Action fundraiser by the L.I.F.E Collaborative Fundraiser is hoping to raise around $200,000 to support collaborative and individual initiatives across the seven organizations.

Chatterbox Pub in Minneapolis celebrated its 100-year anniversary on Sunday. Owner Steve Miller sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to talk about the celebration that included live music, specialty food and a beer tent.

Chatterbox Pub celebrating 100th Anniversary

A celebration of all things books will return to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Exhibit Coordinator Zoe Berkovitz sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss more on the event. The Twin Cities Book Festival hosts an array of writers and publishers for both young and old readers, with the event starting on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.