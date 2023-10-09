Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day in St. Paul on Monday

Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2023 is being celebrated across the country on Monday.

For the first time, the day will be a state holiday in Minnesota.

“Indigenous Peoples Day serves as a time to celebrate the 11 Tribal Nations and the diverse Native communities that continue to strengthen our state’s cultural landscape, economy, and heritage each and every day,” Gov. Tim Walz said of the holiday. “It’s also a reminder of our commitment to strengthening and growing our relationships with Minnesota’s Native communities and tribal governments today and every day.”

“This has been years in the making, and I’m thrilled to celebrate the first Indigenous Peoples Day in Minnesota as a state holiday,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who is Native American, added. “Native people are still here, and we’ve always been here. Honoring and marking that is an important step in the work to make sure our history continues to be told for our children and our children’s children. Thank you to the advocates and legislators who have been working to make this day a reality for many years. We have so much to celebrate.”

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council said that the 11 tribes across Minnesota will indeed be celebrated on Monday at Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul starting at 10 a.m.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day honors Indigenous people who have “survived assimilation, discrimination, and genocide.” The celebration is set to include music, a fashion show, food trucks, educational stations, and traditional games like lacrosse and hand games, the spokesperson added.

The celebration was planned by the Tiwahe Foundation, Wakan Tipi Awanyankapi, Niniyaanis, American Indian Family Center, Montessori American Indian Childcare Center, American Indian Education Minneapolis Public Schools, Indian Education Program St. Paul Public Schools, Department of Indian Work/Interfaith Action, Metropolitan Urban Indian Directors, American Indian Family and Children Services and the Ain Dah Yung Center.

The event is set to go rain or shine, the spokesperson added.