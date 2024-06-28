Multiple Cub stores targeted by bomb threats

On Friday morning, a number of Cub stores in Minnesota were targeted with bomb threats, prompting multiple stores to ask for police assistance.

According to Cub management, at least eight stores received a phone call on Friday threatening them with a bomb. In response, employees evacuated their stores and contacted local law enforcement to begin investigating.

The affected locations, according to Cub, are as follows:

White Bear Lake South

Lakeville West

Monticello

Inver Grove Heights

Phalen

Mankato West

Coon Rapids

Oakdale

White Bear Lake police say they were called to the store on Buerkle Road at 5:45 a.m., adding they cleared the store with a K9 from the St. Paul Police Department and don’t believe there’s a threat to the community. They are still continuing to investigate the incident.

So far, Cub reports no one has been injured since receiving the threats. In a statement provided to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Cub said the safety and well-being of their employees and customers are their top priority and that locations will only reopen after a thorough search has been conducted.

According to Cub, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has also been notified, and their involvement has been requested.

It’s not the first time Cub has been the target of a bomb threat this year. Back in April 2024 a store location in West St. Paul received a threat that was later determined to be false.