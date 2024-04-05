Cub Foods in West St. Paul evacuated after bomb threat; no explosive device found

Shoppers and staff at the Cub Foods in West St. Paul received a bit of a scare Thursday evening when a bomb threat caused the store to be evacuated.

The threat came in around 5:40 p.m., the West St. Paul Police Department said. Officials cleared everyone out of the store while assisting agencies brought bomb-detecting dogs to the scene.

A sweep of the grocery store did not turn up any suspicious items, police said.

Officials do not believe there is any danger to the public.