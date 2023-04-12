MSP sets record high temperature Wednesday

Emily Baude KSTP
Credit: Pexels

The Twin Cities area has broken the record high temperature for the day on Wednesday.

The record temperature for April 12 was set in 1931 at 83 degrees. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow predicted Wednesday morning that temperatures would hit 84 degrees. You can find his full forecast by CLICKING HERE.

For a look at current temperatures, CLICK HERE.

Just before 2:20 p.m., the National Weather Service confirmed Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) reached 84 degrees, setting the new daily mark.

This comes after an 80-degree day on Tuesday, which means most of the snow in the metro area has melted. As the snow melts, cities are preparing for flooding.

RELATED: Warmer weather met with lingering flooding concerns in Stillwater

RELATED: Communities along Crow River prepare for flood season

RELATED: Northfield readies for flooding, but not as bad as past years

Barlow says the weather will stay warm on Thursday, but to expect to see rain developing Friday and non-severe thunderstorms into the weekend.

If you’re out enjoying the warm weather, make sure to send in your photos by CLICKING HERE.