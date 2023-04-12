Ken says a record high is likely today!

Good Wednesday morning!

Before yesterday, the last time it was 80-degrees in the Twin Cities was back in October.

On October 11th of last fall our afternoon temperature reached 80-degrees.

Today looks even warmer.

In fact, the only record high temperature in jeopardy of at least being tied is today. The record for today is 83-degrees set in 1931. The forecast is for a high of 84-degrees!

The weather stays warm on Thursday, but showers will develop on by Friday afternoon and there could be a few non-severe thunderstorms as well.

Rain will last on and off for most of the upcoming weekend.

The weather will also be much cooler for the weekend with afternoon temperatures struggling into the middle and upper 40’s.

There could be a few snowflakes mixing in with the rain before it ends on Sunday, but no accumulation is in the forecast.

It IS still April after all!

Enjoy!

Ken