Northfield readies for flooding, but not as bad as past years

As water levels rise in many parts of the state, so too do flood concerns.

That’s nothing new for residents of Northfield, where the Cannon River cuts through the city.

While the river level is certainly elevated and could still cause issues, some are at least relieved that the current conditions aren’t as bad as past years.

The city has dealt with four of the top five highest Cannon River crests in just the past 10 years.

“This is not the worst we’ve seen it. That’s for sure,” Northfield resident Rachel Trnka said.

“We’re crossing our fingers,” resident Greg Carlson added.

The good news is the National Weather Service lifted its flood warning for the area.

“Northfield, actually, most of that comes from the south down in that basin, the Cannon Basin, the Straight Basin and all of that. A lot of their snow is kind of gone by now so it won’t be affected quite as much,” NWS Senior Service Hydrologist Craig Schmidt told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “Maybe some minor flooding could still occur.”

The rest of it will come down to Mother Nature. The river had two minor crests below flood stage within the past week and it’s now expected to drop briefly before a larger crest at minor flood stage early next week.

“We’ve learned a lot over the last 20 years about how to be ready, but in the end, you can’t beat Mother Nature if she really decides that she’s in charge,” Carlson said.