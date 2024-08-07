Minneapolis day care worker charged with child porn possession

A Minneapolis day care employee is criminally charged after a tip led investigators to find child sexual abuse material on his phone — including images of children he worked with.

Eric Phillip Allen, 29, faces one count of possessing child pornography, online court records show. He was arrested on Monday after the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension executed a search warrant at his Minneapolis home.

According to a criminal complaint, the search warrant stemmed from a tip last year that came into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a cellphone containing hundreds of files of child sexual abuse material. A subpoena issued last June revealed that Allen was the authorized user on the phone’s number.

A BCA agent reviewing the cyber tip in March found several files, including videos of underage girls performing sexual acts. Several other tips were connected to Allen’s email and home address.

A search warrant of Allen’s apartment on Friday turned up the cellphone, which contained images and video of child sexual abuse. Allen told the agent the images “were a result of viruses,” the complaint states.

Allen also admitted to taking pictures of girls in the bathroom of the church day care where he worked and provided the names of the victims.

When asked the ages of the children pictured, he “paused and eventually said ages 10 to 15”; however, investigators estimate the victims to be as young as 4 to 6 years old, charging documents state.

A source told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Allen was an employee of the child care facility at Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church. The church declined to comment for this story.

Online records indicate Allen is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail. His first court appearance has yet to be scheduled.