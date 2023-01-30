MPD reports drop in violent crime over first 90 days of Operation Endeavor

The Minneapolis Police Department released a progress report on the first 90 days of Operation Endeavor, an interagency effort that officials say is targeting the city’s worst offenders.

The report released on Monday details the period between Sept. 27 and Dec. 17 and shows a decrease in crime statistics in several areas compared with the same period in 2021.

A decline in gun activity

Notably, MPD reported gun-related calls for service had declined 38.1% from the same time in 2021, the number of gunshot wound victims had decreased by 29.8% and carjackings had dropped 65.2%. Those categories were all down from the 90-day period immediately preceding Operation Endeavor as well.

MPD cited those three categories as the “most representative of gun-related violence.”

There was also a significant drop in total gunshots detected by the city’s ShotSpotter system during Operation Endeavor’s first three months. The number of rounds fired declined from 7,369 to 3,896 from year to year, a 47% decrease. Fully automatic rounds dropped from 996 to 454, a 54.4% decrease.

Minneapolis only uses ShotSpotter to detect gunfire on the city’s Northside and in the neighborhoods bound by Interstate 94, Interstate 35W and Highway 55 to the south.

Police credit a “significant arrest” at the end of August, before the start of Operation Endeavor, with a dramatic fall in automatic gunfire and guns recovered, including automatic gun components like auto sears.

“We have seen a welcomed decrease in violent crime over the past several months,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement. “While the numbers are trending in the right direction, that doesn’t mean our work is done. Our Office of Community Safety continues to work alongside local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies and community outreach teams who have been integral partners in the success of Operation Endeavor. We are well on our way but now have to push even further.”

It’s worth noting that Minneapolis crime statistics have shown a general fall in violent crime since 2020, with progressively lower summertime peaks in shots fired calls and gunshot wound victims in 2021 and 2022 followed by falls in activity starting in autumn and continuing into winter.

Establishing a footprint

The Operation Endeavor report also updated the progress of the city’s Department of Neighborhood safety, which includes the city’s Violence Interrupter teams.

MPD said Violence Interrupters made over 3,500 contacts in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, along Lake Street, in north Minneapolis and downtown. Some of their focus included connecting residents with housing and substance use resources, along with necessities such as food and winter clothes.

The report also elaborated on the increased police presence downtown, called “Guardian Beats.” MPD claimed that “criminal narcotic dealing was unobservable” within the first two weeks of increasing patrols downtown.

“Criminals began to associate the walking beats and the staged police department equipment with a high possibility of arrest,” the report states.

Additionally, Downtown Improvement District (DID) ambassadors were credited with establishing an increased presence in the skyway system to assist pedestrians and visitors while also working to deescalate certain situations.

