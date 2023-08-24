MPD officer shot in line of duty to be honored on Thursday

Watch live in the video box above or, if using the KSTP app, click here.

An officer who was shot and injured in the line of duty in August will be honored for his service on Thursday, according to a release from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara will award Officer Jacob Spies the department’s Medal of Honor and a Departmental Purple Heart on Thursday morning in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and law enforcement officials from various agencies will be in attendance, the release added.

Spies, a seven-year veteran of the department, was injured during a shooting on Aug. 11 in which he was struck by gunfire in the shoulder.

He was released from North Memorial Hospital at around 1:15 a.m. on Aug. 12, with dozens of officers in attendance.

Tonight a 7-year veteran of the MPD assigned to 4th Precinct CRT was shot in the line of duty. Personnel from MPD, our local LE partners, and many from nearby agencies gathered at NMMC in solidarity to show support and honor our officer once he was discharged from the hospital. pic.twitter.com/EUI8p9q69O — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) August 12, 2023

Four suspects, including one juvenile, were arrested in connection with the shooting, officials say.

MPD has identified the adult suspects as Nevaeh Page, Freddy Davis, Jr., and Jamin Bowman, all 19, and two have been charged.