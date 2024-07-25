Montana authorities recover body of Minnesota native who fell into rapids while hiking

Authorities in Montana say they’ve found the body of a Rogers, Minnesota, native almost two weeks after he fell into a rushing mountain creek.

Dylan Honnoll died on July 12 when he fell in the rapids of East Rosebud Creek just below Rimrock Lake, according to Red Lodge Fire Rescue. He was hiking along the Beaten Path trail in the Beartooth Mountains of southern Montana.

A search crew first spotted Honnoll’s body submerged in water on Tuesday, and an air rescue crew out of Kalispell, Montana, aided in recovering his body on Wednesday morning. The helicopter hovered over the canyon and lowered a person down to recover the remains.

Honnoll was a graduate of Rogers High School and had just completed his sophomore year at Montana State University.

Local officials are now arranging to have his body returned to Minnesota.

“Locating Dylan in the fast moving river was very challenging,” said Assistant Chief Jon Trapp of Red Lodge Fire Rescue. “With the dedicated work of our Search and Rescue Team and help from many of our partners, we are honored to be able to help return him to his family.”