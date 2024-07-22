Montana authorities searching for Minnesota native who is believed to have fallen into creek

Authorities in Montana say they believe a college student from Minnesota is dead after he fell while hiking more than a week ago.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue shared a photo of Dylan Honnoll, who had just completed his sophomore year at Montana State University.

Officials say Honnoll was trying to cross East Rosebud Creek in southern Montana on July 12, but say they believe he fell and became trapped underwater.

Multiple agencies are working to find Honnoll, who, according to his LinkedIn profile, graduated from Rogers High School in 2022.