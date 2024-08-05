MN suicide rate drops, but remains higher in rural areas

The suicide rate in Minnesota is dropping but remains higher in rural parts of the state.

A new report by the Minnesota Department of Health shows last year there were 815 suicide deaths in the state, down from 860 in 2022.

Rates remain higher in parts of greater Minnesota than in the Twin Cities metro.

Health experts believe poor access to mental health care and the stigma surrounding it add to higher rural suicide rates.

They say everyone can help.

“Get rid of the Minnesota nice thing and check in on people,” Monica McConkey, Rural Mental Health Specialist said. “If someone was in a car accident, we would stop and help because we can visually see they’re in trouble. If we visually see or sense someone is in trouble emotionally we need to help.”

Read the report in full below.

If you or a loved one is struggling, help is available.

If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you: