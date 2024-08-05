MN suicide rate drops, but remains higher in rural areas
The suicide rate in Minnesota is dropping but remains higher in rural parts of the state.
A new report by the Minnesota Department of Health shows last year there were 815 suicide deaths in the state, down from 860 in 2022.
Rates remain higher in parts of greater Minnesota than in the Twin Cities metro.
Health experts believe poor access to mental health care and the stigma surrounding it add to higher rural suicide rates.
They say everyone can help.
“Get rid of the Minnesota nice thing and check in on people,” Monica McConkey, Rural Mental Health Specialist said. “If someone was in a car accident, we would stop and help because we can visually see they’re in trouble. If we visually see or sense someone is in trouble emotionally we need to help.”
Read the report in full below.
If you or a loved one is struggling, help is available.
- 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988
- Crisis Text Line – Text MN to 741741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor to receive free, 24/7 crisis support via text message.
- Minnesota Department of Human Service’s adult mental health resources
- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) – Minnesota
- Veterans Crisis Line at 988, Option 1 or by texting 838255
- Minnesota Farm and Rural Mental Health Helpline at 833-600-2670 or by texting “FarmStress” to 898211
If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you:
- Ask questions about whether the individual is having suicidal thoughts.
- Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
- Seek help from a medical or mental health professional. If it is an emergency situation, take the person to a hospital.
- Remove any objects from a person’s home that could be potentially used in a suicide.
- Do not leave the person alone, if possible, until help is available.