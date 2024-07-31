MDH: Suicide rate fell in 2023 from 2022
The Minnesota Department of Health announced Wednesday the state’s suicide rate fell in 2023 from 2022.
In 2023, 815 Minnesotans died by suicide — down from the historically high number of 860 in 2022, MDH said.
In 2022, there were 14.8 suicides per 100,000 people. That number fell to 14.1 in 2023.
However, health officials said a long-term downward trend will require continued commitment to suicide prevention work — suicide deaths in the state have been steadily rising over the past 20 years, mirroring trends across the country.
Firearms made up 47% of suicides in 2023. Health officials state that white males make up about 80% of firearm suicides.
Men in general account for about 80% of suicides in the state, while women and girls have higher rates of non-fatal suicide attempts. Health officials attribute these patterns to the lethality of firearm injuries.
More information on suicide prevention can be found here.
Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:
- 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988
- Crisis Text Line – Text MN to 741741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor to receive free, 24/7 crisis support via text message.
- Minnesota Department of Human Service’s adult mental health resources
- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) – Minnesota
- Veterans Crisis Line at 988, Option 1 or by texting 838255
- Minnesota Farm and Rural Mental Health Helpline at 833-600-2670 or by texting “FarmStress” to 898211
If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you:
- Ask questions about whether the individual is having suicidal thoughts.
- Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
- Seek help from a medical or mental health professional. If it is an emergency situation, take the person to a hospital.
- Remove any objects from a person’s home that could be potentially used in a suicide.
- Do not leave the person alone, if possible, until help is available.