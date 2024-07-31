MDH: Suicide rate fell in 2023 from 2022

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Wednesday the state’s suicide rate fell in 2023 from 2022.

In 2023, 815 Minnesotans died by suicide — down from the historically high number of 860 in 2022, MDH said.

In 2022, there were 14.8 suicides per 100,000 people. That number fell to 14.1 in 2023.

However, health officials said a long-term downward trend will require continued commitment to suicide prevention work — suicide deaths in the state have been steadily rising over the past 20 years, mirroring trends across the country.

Firearms made up 47% of suicides in 2023. Health officials state that white males make up about 80% of firearm suicides.

Men in general account for about 80% of suicides in the state, while women and girls have higher rates of non-fatal suicide attempts. Health officials attribute these patterns to the lethality of firearm injuries.

More information on suicide prevention can be found here.

Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:

If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you: