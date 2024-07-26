MN 100 license plates giving big financial boost to families of fallen first responders

You’ve probably noticed an increasing number of so-called “blackout” license plates on Minnesota roadways since the state authorized the new plates this year.

However, one version of the black license plates were already being sold before the state got in the game with its own. Proceeds from the Minnesota 100 Club plates go directly to families of first responders killed or seriously wounded in the line of duty. The state plate proceeds go back to the state.

“The mission of the 100 Club is to provide immediate financial assistance to those killed in the line of duty, but also critically injured,” says Minnesota 100 Club President Lanee Noble.

In just the past five months, the group has donated $50,000 each to the families of three Burnsville first responders shot to death in the line of duty and to the family of a Minneapolis police officer killed in May.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt is now on the organization’s board. “One of the things we want is for the families to focus on what they need to do for their loved ones,” she told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “And we know that the monetary issues that come around somebody being injured or dying in the line of duty… it’s very taxing… on any family.”

When you get a Minnesota 100 plate that features the inscription “Supporting First Responders,” the $40 extra fee all goes to the families of first responders.

Minnesota 100 is also hosting a golf fundraiser on Aug. 6 and some foursomes are still available. You can find out more by clicking here.

