Minnesota Supreme Court to hear oral arguments Thursday in House quorum dispute

A partisan standoff in the Minnesota House of Representatives could come a step closer to resolution Thursday when the Minnesota Supreme Court hears oral arguments on how many members are needed to conduct official business.

At the root of the cases before the justices is a question of whether 67 lawmakers is enough for a quorum when there’s a vacancy in the 134-seat House of Representatives.

Democrats say the Minnesota Constitution designates a quorum as a fixed 68 members. They have so far boycotted the 2025 legislative session over fears that Republicans could seize a temporary one-seat advantage — arising from a successful election contest that nullified a DFL candidate’s win — and use it to control the chamber for a full two-year term.

Before the outcome of that election contest, the House appeared to be headed for a tie, and GOP and DFL leaders were negotiating a power-sharing agreement.

Republicans, who have 67 seated members, say their one-seat majority, though likely temporary, empowers them to conduct business on the House floor — including electing Rep. Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, as House speaker.

DFL Speaker-designate Melissa Hortman and Secretary of State Steve Simon — who presides over the House until a speaker is chosen — both filed lawsuits asking the court to rule that Republicans lacked a quorum.

In response, Republicans argued that it’s not the place of the judiciary or the executive branch to tell legislators how to organize and further claimed the DFL lawsuits lack standing because they are purely political in nature.

Oral arguments for both cases are set to begin at 1 p.m. Check back for updates.