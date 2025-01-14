House Democrats absent to start session; GOP members carry on, choose speaker

Legislative session begins Tuesday; questions remain on who controls the House and Senate

DFL House members followed through on a threat to boycott the beginning of the legislative session in an attempt to deny a quorum on Tuesday, but Republicans proceeded to elect Lisa Demuth as speaker despite Secretary of State Steve Simon’s declaration that no quorum was present.

The drama at the Capitol was the culmination of both parties wrestling over how to proceed with a temporary one-seat Republican majority pending a special election.

In the days following the November election, party leaders were brokering a power-sharing agreement in anticipation of a tied House of Representatives. Those negotiations broke down, however, when a judge’s order invalidated a DFL candidate’s election victory in House District 40B, tipping the tie to a 67-66 Republican majority.

The entire Democratic side of the House chambers was empty as the session got underway at noon.

With 15 minutes until the 2025 Minnesota Legislature convenes there is still no power-sharing agreement between Democrats and Republicans. House DFLers will not show up for floor session. The desks on their side of the chamber remain empty. GOP currently has a 67-66 advantage. pic.twitter.com/qet9VBUdO8 — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) January 14, 2025

The sergeant-at-arms called the secretary of state to preside over the chamber and call the House to order. Simon then appointed Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, as the clerk pro tempore and called on a pastor to say a prayer.

After the Pledge of Allegiance, Scott held roll call, going down the list of 134 House districts in numerical order. A total of 67 members — all Republicans — voiced themselves as present, and Chief Judge of Appeals Jennifer Frisch swore them in from the dais.

Simon adjourned the House, finding there to be no quorum, despite objections from the House floor.

A motion to find the adjournment out of order was sustained, and Rep. Harry Niska, R-Ramsey, requested a new roll call to establish a quorum. A new presiding officer declared there to be a quorum present, and Republicans proceeded to elect Rep. Demuth, R-Cold Spring, as House speaker by a 67-0 vote with no DFL lawmakers present.

MN Secretary of State Steve Simon just abruptly adjourned the House session after determining 67 votes is NOT a quorum. The House microphones were temporarily shut off. Back on now with Republicans voting 67-0 a quorum is present…67 of 133 elected members. GOP members applaud. pic.twitter.com/Z4cbE2e6ix — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) January 14, 2025

Rep. Lisa Demuth was just elected MN Speaker of the House on a 67-0 vote with no DFL lawmakers present. She just took the oath of office by a GOP House member who is a notary public. House DFL leaders will hold news conference later this afternoon to challenge these proceedings. pic.twitter.com/zv3xu4TeES — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) January 14, 2025

Top House Democrat Melissa Hortman of Brooklyn Park previously said her party would file a challenge in court if this scenario played out. She and other DFL leaders will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

“What Republicans are doing on the House floor right now is an unlawful sham with no legal authority,” the House DFL said in a statement on Tuesday. “Secretary of State Steve Simon adjourned session after finding there was not a 68-member quorum required to conduct House business. Everything that has happened after Secretary Simon adjourned today’s session is a sham.”

Also arising from Tuesday’s floor session was a resolution seeking to reset the clock on the special election in House District 40B. Gov. Tim Walz called a special election for Jan. 28 after Rep.-elect Curtis Johnson resigned the seat, but Republicans argue the governor was premature in doing so.

RELATED: 2025 Legislative session ‘headed for gridlock’ with multiple special elections on the horizon

Meanwhile, the Senate began the session Tuesday under less tumultuous, though still unusual circumstances, with Democrats and Republicans moving forward under a temporary power-sharing agreement while the Senate is at a temporary 33-33 tie.

A special election in Senate District 60 is scheduled for Jan. 28 to fill the vacant seat left behind by Sen. Kari Dziedzic, who died of cancer last month. A single red rose was at her desk on the Senate floor.

A primary election was underway in that race on Tuesday.