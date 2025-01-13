House GOP slams Simon’s assertion of 68-member quorum: ‘plainly incorrect’

Top Minnesota House Republicans on Monday blasted a letter by Secretary of State Steve Simon theorizing that 68 members are required to do business in the House of Representatives.

A letter responding to Simon signed by House Speaker-designate Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring), and House Majority Leader-designate Harry Niska (R-Ramsey), rejected the DFL interpretation of a quorum and accused the secretary of state of joining an “attack on our democratic institutions.”

Monday’s letter comes in anticipation of a constitutional showdown when the Legislature convenes at noon Tuesday.

Prior to a successful election contest that invalidated a DFL candidate’s win in House District 40B, the House appeared to be headed to a 67-67 tie, and both parties were discussing a power-sharing agreement. But when the House convenes on Tuesday, the chamber will have 133 elected members: 67 Republicans and 66 Democrats.

Now that Republicans will have a one-seat advantage, DFL lawmakers are threatening to abstain from the House to deny a quorum and prevent Republicans from seizing the privileges of majority control.

Democrats — including Simon, who presides over the House of Representatives until a speaker is chosen and members are sworn in — contend that the language of the Minnesota Constitution sets a quorum as the majority of the maximum membership of the House.

Republicans firmly disagree. In Monday’s letter, Demuth and Niska asserted that 67 members compose a majority among 133 elected members.

“At times when the House has fewer than 134 members, it is plainly incorrect that ‘Minnesota law requires that 68 members of the House be present for a quorum,'” the letter states.

They further accused Simon of attempting to overstep his role as a “ceremonial” presiding officer of the House of Representatives — which includes taking roll call to determine whether there is a quorum — and promised to replace him if he attempted to adjourn the House.

“Regardless of your opinion of which quorum rule should be followed, you do not have the sweeping power to interfere with the House’s operations that your January 10 letter appears to claim,” the letter states. “… If you seek to overstep your authority, you are subject to removal and replacement by the body.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Secretary of State’s Office for comment and is awaiting a response.