Minnesota Real ID deadline approaches after multiple delays

The Real ID deadline is about four months away after being delayed for years and state officials are urging Minnesotans to be prepared.

Congress passed the Real ID Act 20 years ago, but this year, Minnesotans officially need to have a federally approved form of ID by the May 7, 2025 deadline.



The ID is a requirement for domestic travel at the airport, entering a U.S. military base or federal buildings.



You can also use your passport instead of the Real ID.

Minnesotans can get a head start and do a pre-application online by submitting documents ahead of time to speed up the process in person.



“Just applying online is just shaving off some minutes and some time from you just being in the office and having that person go through it,” Jody Kay Peterson, Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS), said.



DPS said only 39% of the state has a Real ID.



Officials explained some are using their passports for official documentation instead of the Real ID, but others are opting out.

“We do see a lot of people say, ‘I don’t need it. I’m not traveling. I’m not going anywhere domestically.’ We say, ‘Go ahead and apply and have one just in case because you never know when you will need that Real ID compliant document,” Peterson said.



DPS said they’re on track with processing Real IDs. The turnaround time is about 30 days and you’ll receive the card in the mail.

In the meantime, you’ll get an official temporary ID to use.

Applying for a Real ID is very similar to getting a driver’s license. DPS has more information regarding how to apply on their website.