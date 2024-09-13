TSA announces proposed rule for more flexibility in REAL ID requirment deadline

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced a proposed rule that would allow more flexibility in the enforcement of the REAL ID requirements starting next year.

A Notice of Proposed Rulemaking published by the TSA would provide federal agencies with the flexibility to begin enforcement of the REAL ID regulations on the May 7, 2025 deadline “in a manner that takes into account security, operational risk and public impact.”

The proposed rule aims to make sure federal agencies, including the TSA, are well-positioned to start enforcing REAL ID requirements on May 7, 2025. Officials note that the proposed rule does not extend the REAL ID deadline.

This would allow the TSA to consider a phased enforcement approach of the implementation. Travelers without a REAL ID, compliant ID or another form of acceptable ID after the deadline could face delays at airport security checkpoints, according to the TSA.

“TSA is engaging with the public, licensing jurisdictions and states to facilitate a smooth transition to REAL ID enforcement beginning May 7, 2025,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “REAL ID provides an important security enhancement, and this rule allows us to plan for a range of scenarios to help minimize the potential impact to travelers, industry stakeholders and states during implementation.”

The REAL ID Act was enacted to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards for boarding planes, accessing certain federal facilities and going into nuclear power plants. The TSA states the enforcement of the act will help to accurately verify a traveler’s identity document.

