Minnesota man arrested by ICE St. Paul

A Minnesota man was arrested by ICE St. Paul on Thursday, the White House announced.

According to White House officials, Cristofer Alexander Ramirez-Olivia had previously been convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the Center for Immigration Assistance, there are four ICE detention facilities in Minnesota:

Freeborn County Jail

Sherburne County Jail

Carver County Jail

Polk County Jail

