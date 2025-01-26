Minnesota man arrested by ICE St. Paul
A Minnesota man was arrested by ICE St. Paul on Thursday, the White House announced.
According to White House officials, Cristofer Alexander Ramirez-Olivia had previously been convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
According to the Center for Immigration Assistance, there are four ICE detention facilities in Minnesota:
- Freeborn County Jail
- Sherburne County Jail
- Carver County Jail
- Polk County Jail
