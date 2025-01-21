Ellison, other Attorneys General file lawsuit asking court to block order ending birthright citizenship

A lawsuit has been filed to block President Donald Trump’s executive order that would end birthright citizenship.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced he, as well as the attorneys general of more than a dozen states — including Wisconsin — asked the United States Supreme Court to invalidate the order, block any actions taken to implement the order and ask for immediate relief to prevent the order from taking effect.

Trump’s order, which can be found by CLICKING HERE, argues the amendment has never been interpreted to extend citizenship universally to everyone born within the U.S., and has always excluded those born in the U.S. but weren’t subject to the country’s jurisdiction.

If the order stands, it will take effect on Feb. 19, 2025. The order bars federal agencies from recognizing the citizenship of people in the following categories:

Those whose mothers weren’t legally in the United States and whose fathers weren’t U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents.

Those whose mothers were in the country legally but on a temporary basis and whose fathers weren’t citizens or legal permanent residents.

The full text of the lawsuit can be found at the bottom of this article. This lawsuit is separate from what Ellison’s office is calling “an identical lawsuit” filed by the attorneys general of Arizona, Illinois, Oregon and Washington.

The plaintiffs argue birthright citizenship is guaranteed under the 14th Amendment in the U.S. Constitution to those born in the U.S., including the children of immigrants — regardless of the parents’ immigration status.

The first section of the 14th amendment reads: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property without due process of law, nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the law.” You can read the full Constitution by CLICKING HERE.

Ellison’s office cited two rulings previously made by the U.S. Supreme Court upholding birthright citizenship. According to Ellison, birthright citizens would be considered “stateless with no clear citizenship in any country” if the order stood.