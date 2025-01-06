Minnesota House GOP leaders preview 2025 legislative session priorities

Ahead of the 2025 legislative session, Minnesota House Republican leaders detailed their priorities on Monday afternoon.

The priorities were summarized as:

Stopping fraud

Making Minnesota affordable

Making Minnesota safe

Raising standards, reducing mandates

Minnesota tax dollars for Minnesotans

Building the future

You can view the full press conference in the video player below:

The session begins on Jan. 14, but there are still uncertainties about leadership with open seats.

In House District 40B, which covers parts of Roseville and Shoreview, Republican Paul Wikstrom – who lost the election – filed a challenge against the winner’s residency. A judge ended up disqualifying Curtis Johnson, the DFL candidate’s, win. While it’s unclear who will take the seat, Republicans hold a one-seat majority at least until the special election.

Over in the Senate, there’s now a deadlocked tie 33-33 after the death of Minneapolis DFLer Kari Dziedzic.

Special elections for both races will take place on Jan. 28.

In addition, Gov. Tim Walz and other DFL leaders have called on current senator Nicole Mitchell (D-Woodbury) to resign due to a pending Becker County court case in which she is charged with burglary. So far, Mitchell doesn’t plan to resign, and her case is expected to go before a jury. That trial is currently scheduled to begin later this month. An ethics investigation initiated by Republican senators is on hold while Mitchell’s criminal case plays out.

House DFL Speaker-designate Melissa Hortman is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1:15 p.m. Check back for a livestream.