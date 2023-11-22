Minneapolis Public Schools gets closer to selecting a new superintendent

After nearly a year and a half without a permanent superintendent, Minneapolis Public Schools on Tuesday announced two finalists for the open position.

The Superintendent Search Task Force narrowed the search down to Dr. Sonia Stewart and Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams, according to a news release.

“We’re excited that the process is moving forward,” said Lori Norvell, task force chair and Minneapolis School Board director. “I was really impressed with everyone, but I’m just really excited about the two finalists we have.”

Norwell said applications for the job came from across the country and internationally.

Previous Superintendent Ed Graff ended his contract in 2022 and Rochelle Cox is currently serving as the interim superintendent.

Stewart is the current deputy superintendent of Hamilton County Public Schools in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

She also has worked as a high school principal, math teacher and girls’ basketball coach.

Dr. Sayles-Adams is the current superintendent of Eastern Carver County Schools.

She previously worked as a deputy superintendent in the North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale school district and taught in the Minneapolis school district from 1996 to 2004.

“I can tell you we are energized to see two teacher candidates,” said Edward Barlow, an at-large board member with the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers. “We’re hopeful we are going to gain leadership that is going to move us all forward and put us on a positive path.”

The school board will vote on the candidates at its Dec. 1 meeting. The new superintendent’s start date will be determined pending contract negotiations and approval, according to the district.

“We want to focus on academics for all our students, the financial stability, as we enter into this state of this transformation within our district, we want someone to walk us through that path,” said School Board Chair Sharon El-Amin. “We have two very strong candidates that are coming before us.”

There will be opportunities to meet and speak with each finalist. The events are open to the public and interpreters will be available in Spanish, Somali and Hmong, the district said.

Community members can meet with Stewart on Monday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Folwell Elementary and 5-6 p.m. at Davis Center.

Community members can meet with Sayles-Adams on Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Folwell Elementary and from 5-6 p.m. at Davis Center.

Interviews with the candidates will be held in the boardroom at the Davis Center.

Stewart will be interviewed from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. Sayles-Adams will be interviewed 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29.