Minneapolis police provide new details on fireworks arrests

Minneapolis police are providing more information regarding the arrests made for the dangerous fireworks activity over the Fourth of July holiday.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara discussed the department’s response in a press conference on Friday.

“Starting Wednesday night, the Minneapolis Police Department began monitoring social media and found invitations on social media platforms,” O’Hara said. “They encourage people to come to Minneapolis and commit these egregious, dangerous and just frankly, stupid acts.”

On Saturday, police provided updates about the specific incidents, resulting in 30 confirmed arrests and five citations. Eight of the suspects are minors, with all of them between 15 and 23 years old.

The majority of the arrests were for felony-level PC Riot and/or assault.

“I am thankful to the Minnesota State Patrol, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, the Minneapolis Park Police, and the University of Minnesota Police. Through a coordinated effort, dozens of arrests or citations related to illegal firework activity were made and illegal fireworks were recovered.”

Police say that around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, a large group of people were throwing fireworks at each other and at vehicles near the 4900 block of Lake Nokomis Parkway. According to police, two people, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, were cited for fireworks violations.

Just before midnight, a group of people were shooting fireworks at officers near 14th Street and Fourth Avenue South. According to police, two 18-year-old men and one 19-year-old man were arrested for riot, and another 18-year-old man was arrested for riot and assault.

Then at about 12:31 a.m. Friday, people in a vehicle were driving near the 600 block of 12th Avenue Southeast and aiming mortar-style fireworks at pedestrians. An 18-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys were arrested for riot.

Police say that around 1:15 a.m., a group of men were throwing mortar fireworks at officers near 11th Avenue Southeast and Sixth Street Southeast. One 18-year-old man was arrested for assault, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested for riot and fleeing on foot and a 17-year-old boy was arrested for assault and riot.

At around 1:25 a.m., officers saw fireworks being thrown out of a vehicle at pedestrians near 11th Avenue Southeast and Fourth Street Southeast. Four women — aged 18, 20, 20 and 21 — were arrested for riot.

Then, around 1:41 a.m., a large group of people was seen shooting fireworks at people, vehicles and apartment buildings near 12th Avenue Southeast and Sixth Avenue Southeast. Officials say a 16-year-old boy was arrested and cited for curfew, while 11 people ranging from 18 to 21 years of age were arrested for riot.

Minneapolis police say at about 2 a.m., a group was seen throwing fireworks at police and firing mortar rounds. An 18-year-old man was arrested for riot.

At around 3 a.m., a group of people were shooting fireworks at squads near Cedar Avenue and West Lake Nokomis Parkway. A 21 and 23-year-old man were arrested for assault.

There were also two 16-year-old boys and one 17-year-old boy cited for curfew.

Minneapolis police say the number of arrests will likely increase as more reports are completed. O’Hara added that probable charges will be tallied in the coming days from other agencies that helped MPD respond.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or call 612-673-5845.