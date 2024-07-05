Minneapolis police arrest multiple people after firework misuse
The Minneapolis Police Department said multiple people were arrested on July 4 for misusing fireworks.
The details aren’t completely known at this time, as the department said they were still gathering information Friday morning but had made numerous arrests overnight.
However, police said more information would be available Friday.
The video above provides more information on last night’s arrests and previous incidents with fireworks.
This article will be updated when new information is provided by Minneapolis police.