Minneapolis Police Foundation fundraising to send officers to Connecticut for Officer Mitchell’s funeral

The Minneapolis Police Foundation is asking for donations to fund sending 50 police officers and 20 honor guard officers to Connecticut for fallen Officer Jamal Mitchell’s funeral.

Mitchell was killed in a shooting on May 30, along with two civilians and the suspected shooter.

Mitchell is originally from New Haven, Connecticut, and a public funeral service will be held on Monday, June 17, in his hometown with burial at Evergreen Cemetery afterward.

According to the GoFundMe, the money will be used for flights, hotel rooms, rental vehicles, food, and more. If they raise more funds than needed, any additional money will be put toward creating a memorial for Mitchell at his precinct and support the Minneapolis Police Department.

“We are desperately raising funds to get these officers out there to honor their fallen officer,” said Amy Sizer, CEO and President of the Minneapolis Police Foundation.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here. Checks can also be mailed to the Minneapolis Police Foundation at 40 South 7th Street, Suite 212, Box 201, Minneapolis, MN 55402.

If you would like to donate a different way, the Foundation says you can contact them here.

