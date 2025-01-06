Minneapolis City Council approves federal consent decree to reform MPD

Minneapolis City Council on Monday will hear details of proposed police reforms, and members are expected to vote to approve a federal consent decree agreement in a closed-door meeting.

The Minneapolis City Council on Monday approved the terms of a federal consent decree outlining sweeping reforms to the city’s police department.

It’s been about a four-year process that started after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officers in 2020. The city hasn’t shared the tentative agreement, but based on other consent decrees in other U.S. cities, it could involve changes to the use of force or bias awareness training.

This comes a year and a half after a DOJ investigation found civil rights violations by the city and police department. It also found that MPD was using unjustified deadly force against Black and Native people.

Council members approved the deal 12-0 on Monday following an hours-long closed-door session.

The goal is to get the consent decree filed in federal court and signed by a judge by Jan. 20 — partly because Trump’s previous administration put limits on consent decrees.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has a separate court agreement with both the city and MPD — this requires officers to work to de-escalate and ban officers from using force as a punishment.