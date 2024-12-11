8 adults displaced after encampment fire spreads to Minneapolis home

The Minneapolis Fire Department says a large fire has destroyed a homeless encampment and caused eight people living inside a nearby home to become displaced after flames spread late Tuesday night.

The fire department said the fire at the encampment, located on the 2400 block of 15th Avenue South, was called in around 10:25 p.m.

When they arrived, crews reported seeing several tents on fire, propane tanks exploding and flames spreading to a home located at 2417 15th Avenue S.

Fire crews said propane tanks continued to explode as they attempted to extinguish the fire at the encampment and building. It took the department about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Following an overhaul, the fire department determined that everyone in the encampment had been accounted for, and all the residents of the burning building were able to get out of the building.

The fire was so hot the department said it caused a second building, located at 2411 15th Avenue South, to have its siding melt – but it hadn’t caught fire.

However, the eight adults who had been living at the burned building were displaced. Meanwhile the other residents of the second building were allowed to remain at their homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one was injured.