Minneapolis City Council to vote Tuesday on budget, public hearing begins at 6 p.m.

There are still lots of questions over possible changes to the budget than what Mayor Jacob Frey first put forward.

Tuesday is the last chance for folks to weigh-in on a potential increase of property taxes in Minneapolis before the city council votes on the matter – and there are still lots of questions over what will get funding in the budget proposal, and what won’t.

While councilors have already debated budget cuts, one of the main items being considered was a cut to the budget for the Minneapolis Police Department, but that was rejected.

Among the funding, Mayor Jacob Frey plans to set aside more than $1 million to hire more officers, as staffing levels still aren’t up to par.

Frey has also agreed to a package that would reduce the overall property tax hike from 8.3% to 6.4%, if the council cut some of the 73 proposed budget amendments. For example, a property tax levy increase of 8.3% would cost about $214 a year for a media value home in the city.

The budget committee debated a number of items in the budget on Monday, which at times got heated.

Community members will be able to voice their opinions at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

