Minneapolis leaders to give update Tuesday on public safety changes after civil unrest in 2020

On Tuesday, Minneapolis city leaders will announce the changes that are now being made after a report found problems with the way they handled the civil unrest in 2020.

They’re expected to outline those changes – which include the city’s police department – at the Committee of the Whole meeting, which begins at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall.

These changes are happening as Mayor Jacob Frey has previously said that the city will be ready the next time “something goes down,” and after an outside agency found city officials failed to provide necessary leadership and communication during a 10-day stretch in May and June of 2020.

The last time 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS got an update on the city’s progress was back in March, when Frey stated 17 of the 27 recommended changes were complete.

At that time, Frey added that significant training went into making sure city employees understand who is in charge, as well as their duties and roles during an emergency situation.

Those changes also include how Minneapolis police handle protesters during civil disturbances, including the use of less lethal munitions.

“I’ve been very clear to the command staff, to all members of the department, that we will not use force unless absolutely necessary, and that we will ensure that we protect people’s first amendment rights constantly. This isn’t only when there is civil unrest,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

