Minneapolis City Council vote could bring major changes to Minneapolis Police Department

During a closed-door meeting this Thursday, Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) attorneys and the City Attorney’s Office will explain a consent decree regarding the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) to Minneapolis City Council members, multiple sources tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Minneapolis and the state agreed last August to negotiate the terms of a consent decree, or court enforceable agreement, which is expected to include major reforms within MPD.

City Council members expect to see the final version of the consent decree Thursday, when they’ll be able to ask questions about details of the agreement.

The vote to approve or reject the agreement will take place Friday in an open meeting.

MDHR launched an investigation into practices and policies at MPD just a few days after the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

Two years later, MDHR released the findings of its investigation and concluded, “…there is probable cause that the City and MPD engage in a pattern, or practice, of race discrimination in violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Act.”

Hamline University Law Professor David Schultz said the consent decree is important for the city and MPD to move forward.

“It’s significant because it’s basically bringing in an outside force to Minneapolis to try and bring about change,” said Shultz.

And, Shultz added, it carries the weight of court supervision.

“I don’t want to say it’s going to give closure because it’s certainly not going to give closure, but it’s going to put us into a new stage in terms of the debate regarding police reform,” said Schultz. “And, it’s going to be legally binding.”

