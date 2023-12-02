Minneapolis council committee finalizes budget plan after considering dozens of changes

From snow removal to the future of the Open Streets program and a tax levy increase of about 6%, the Minneapolis City Council Budget Committee considered 47 amendments to the 2024 budget.

This week, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he is “adamantly opposed to” some of the amendments to his $1.8 billion budget proposal. It included cuts to staff at human resources, and Frey believes HR leads to better recruitment. But on Friday, the two sides reached a compromise.

“This gets you all what you’re looking for, this gets us what we’re looking for and this provides certainty to staff that they’re able to do the work that we are charging them with doing,” Frey said.

Another big topic on the budget is snow removal.

“I completely get that clearing sidewalks are a safety thing, and if you don’t have cleared sidewalks, people are walking in the street and that’s dangerous,” said Linea Palmisano, the Minneapolis City Council’s vice president.

This budget proposal includes money that would go toward pilot programs that start in fall 2024. It would include a snow removal program for seniors and work on ways to target residents who are noncompliant in clearing their sidewalks.

“We are ready to do this, much of the work you see here, it would take hiring staff, and getting that staff up and running,” said Bryan Dodds, with Minneapolis Public Works.

Earlier this month, the council shot down a plan to spend millions of dollars on retention incentives for Minneapolis police officers. In the current budget proposal, the council committee is proposing a little more than $1.3 million from the $19 million in state public safety dollars to reduce 911 response times.

The future of the Open Streets program is also on the table.

“It has a long history here in our city,” council member Robin Wonsley said.

The potential funding doesn’t guarantee a certain number of events or where they are, but council members are hopeful.

“At least I’m excited that we are going to be funding 2024,” Wonsley said.

The City Council is expected to take its final vote on Tuesday. Once passed, it heads to Frey’s desk.