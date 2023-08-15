Mayor Frey to give 2024 Budget Address

On Tuesday morning, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is set to give his 2024 budget address.

Frey will speak in the Minneapolis City Council Chambers at City Hall at 11 a.m.

RELATED: Frey proposes 2023-24 budget as safety concerns top of mind for Minneapolis residents

Recently, Frey allocated $4 million for public housing across Minneapolis as a part of his 2024 budget proposal. The money quadrupled the current funds going to the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority (MPHA), according to Frey, who is proposing an additional $4 million annually for MPHA, which would bring the city’s total investment with the city to $5 million annually.

RELATED: Minneapolis leaders announce $4 million investment to improve public housing across the city

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announces an investment in public housing across the city on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Credit: Todd Raen/KSTP-TV

Check back for a live stream of the event at 11 a.m.