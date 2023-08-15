Mayor Frey to give 2024 Budget Address
On Tuesday morning, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is set to give his 2024 budget address.
Frey will speak in the Minneapolis City Council Chambers at City Hall at 11 a.m.
Recently, Frey allocated $4 million for public housing across Minneapolis as a part of his 2024 budget proposal. The money quadrupled the current funds going to the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority (MPHA), according to Frey, who is proposing an additional $4 million annually for MPHA, which would bring the city’s total investment with the city to $5 million annually.
