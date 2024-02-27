Minneapolis city leaders ‘highlight success’ of Behavioral Crisis Response Program

The Behavioral Crisis Response (BCR) Program, which started as a pilot project two years ago, had its track record highlighted by Minneapolis city leaders on Tuesday.

Those in attendance include Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, City Council President Elliot Payne, Council Member Jeremiah Ellison, Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette, Director of Neighborhood Safety Luana Nelson-Brown and Canopy Roots leaders.

Minneapolis officials describe the BCR Program as a service that provides unarmed staff to respond to people in crisis. Those staff are trained to provide intervention, counseling, referrals and connections to other support services.

The program is funded by the City of Minneapolis, which also contracts services with Canopy Roots, a local Black-owned mental health organization.

Frey announced that he expanded the BCR program funding in the 2023-2024 biennial budget with ongoing funding of $1.45 million each year with an additional $2.9 million of annual, ongoing funding. This brings the total annual contract for BCR to $5.9 million.

The program was formed after a legal settlement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights which included a requirement to provide adequate funding for behavioral health crisis response teams.

Last year, the Minneapolis Office of Performance, Management and Innovation (PMI) determined that BCR teams responded to more than 7,600 mental health calls and averaged about 140 responses each week in the last quarter of 2022.

